Left Menu

ISL: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul extends Chennaiyin FC stay

The endeavour now is to keep improving and delivering more success hopefully to the club and our fans, said the Neyveli-born.Despite being limited to a bit-part role in the 2020-21 season, Edwin was a dependable force whenever called upon, making two assists in 14 outings.Chennaiyin had finished eighth in the 11-team league last season.I wish to give my 200 at all times for the club.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:54 IST
ISL: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul extends Chennaiyin FC stay

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced that versatile Tamil Nadu footballer Edwin Sydney Vanspaul has renewed his contract with the club.

Edwin, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the 2019-20 ISL campaign, played a starring role in defence and midfield in his debut season. His partnership with the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro was instrumental in CFC's stunning run to the final.

''I am really proud of everything I have gained in these two years so far at CFC. It is certainly a matter of huge importance for me to continue representing a two-time champion club of the ISL. The endeavour now is to keep improving and delivering more success hopefully to the club and our fans,'' said the Neyveli-born.

Despite being limited to a bit-part role in the 2020-21 season, Edwin was a dependable force whenever called upon, making two assists in 14 outings.

Chennaiyin had finished eighth in the 11-team league last season.

''I wish to give my 200% at all times for the club. We need to bounce back and have a solid season next time around. Need to improve on the disappointments of last season and give our fans ample reason to cheer, hopefully in front of them in the stands, fingers crossed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary says only 1% of those vaccinated contract COVID-19 -govt

Hungarian data show that only 1 of those vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have subsequently contracted the disease and after receiving two doses the rate is even lower, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thurs...

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of key film nominationsBEST PICTURE NomadlandThe Trial of the Chicago 7 MankPromising Young W...

President Ramaphosa to participate in climate change summit on 22-23 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden, will participate in a summit on climate change that will be convened virtually on 22 and 23 April 2021.The Leaders Summit on Climate is the first high-level ...

Climate activists shatter 19 windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Climate activists shattered 19 windows at HSBCs headquarters in Londons Canary Wharf on Thursday as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet.The female activists ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021