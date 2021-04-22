Left Menu

Olympics-German athletes body challenges IOC ban on protests at Tokyo Games

"Should German athletes decide to peacefully stand up for fundamental values ​​such as the fight against racism during the Olympic Games, they can rely on the legal support of Athleten Deutschland in the event of sanctions," Herber said. The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kick off on July 23.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:34 IST
Olympics-German athletes body challenges IOC ban on protests at Tokyo Games

Germany's athletes' association said competitors should not be sanctioned for gestures such as taking a knee or lifting a fist in support of racial equality during the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Rule 50 forbids any kind of "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in venues and any other Olympic area and the Games body concluded on Wednesday the rule should be maintained following an athlete consultation.

Sports teams and athletes around the world have been protesting against racial injustice against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement and even World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said athletes should have the right to protest. "The recommendations to revise Rule 50 miss the core problem of the blanket restriction of freedom of expression," Athleten Deutschland said in a statement on Thursday.

"Athletes should be free to peacefully declare their support for the values of our free and democratic society at any time. Peaceful protest must be possible - also in the arena. "Athleten Deutschland concurs in so far that the sporting achievements of athletes should be honoured appropriately and as undisturbed as possible. However, human rights, such as freedom of expression, are universal."

Athleten Deutschland's managing director Johannes Herber said it was clear the IOC attached greater importance to "maintaining political neutrality than to the fundamental rights of individual athletes". "Should German athletes decide to peacefully stand up for fundamental values ​​such as the fight against racism during the Olympic Games, they can rely on the legal support of Athleten Deutschland in the event of sanctions," Herber said.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kick off on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050, Bolsonaro says

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, in the most ambitious goal set by the far-right leader who appears to be changing his position on the environment. Speaking at a summ...

Czech government sees re-opening of shops, some services on May 3

The Czech Republic will reopen shops, markets and some services from May 3 if the current favourable trend in the COVID-19 pandemic persists, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Thursday.Havlicek said on Twitter after a government meet...

SCBA moves SC, says HCs best suited to deal COVID-19 issues at local levels

A lawyers body Thursday moved the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of prevailing grim pandemic situation in the country, urging it to allow various high courts to deal with the COVID-19 related issues at local level saying...

PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. Official sources said he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021