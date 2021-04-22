Left Menu

Gangjee has a disappointing start in Kansai Open in Japan

PTI | Kobe | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:38 IST
Rahil Gangjee got off to a disappointing start with a 2-over 73 in the opening round of the Kansai Open Golf Championship, a part of Japan Golf Tour.

Gangjee, who spent two weeks in preventive quarantine before joining the Tour last week, missed a cut last week. He will need a strong second round to make the weekend action.

Starting on the 10th hole, the Indian golfer ran up three bogeys in first seven holes on 12th, 14th and 16th. He recovered with birdies on 17th and first, but a dropped shot on the ninth, his closing hole, was a dampener as he was placed 88th.

Japan's 21-year-old Tomohiro Ishizaka, runner-up to Takumi Kanaya at Dunlop Phoenix in November, 2020, shared the lead with 25-year-old compatriot Tomoya Ikemura, who shot 65. Both players have yet to win on Japan Tour. Ishizaka is playing only his 13th pro event and had a Top-10 finish last week at Token Homemate. Kanaya, last week's winner, shot 2-under 70 and was T-24.

