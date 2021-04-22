Left Menu

Soccer-Saints slump sees them scale different summit

His team has now lost 21 points from winning positions, the most of any club in the Premier League, and the spectre of relegation cannot be dismissed as they sit in 14th place just nine points above the drop zone with six matches remaining. Since beating Liverpool in January, Southampton have lost 12 of their 15 league games, winning two with a single draw.

"We Are Top of the League" Southampton fans crowed loudly earlier this season when the south coast side climbed to the top of the English Premier League for the very first time.

"STOP THE COUNT" the club's official Twitter account cheekily posted following a 2-0 victory over Newcastle that pushed Saints top after their first eight matches. But the smiles have long since faded at St Mary's.

After a midweek 2-1 defeat at Tottenham the Saints now lead another, very different, league table -- that of clubs who have dropped the most points from winning positions. On Wednesday, Ralph Hasenhuettl's side let a 1-0 lead again disintegrate to defeat. His team has now lost 21 points from winning positions, the most of any club in the Premier League, and the spectre of relegation cannot be dismissed as they sit in 14th place just nine points above the drop zone with six matches remaining.

Since beating Liverpool in January, Southampton have lost 12 of their 15 league games, winning two with a single draw. "Saints throw away points like a pub throws away pints in a pandemic," Southampton supporter David Judd said on Thursday, while another, Stu Ford, bemoaned the horrific form.

"Certainly in Premier League history has there ever been a bigger drop off in form from November through to the end of the season? Without a major shake-up in the close season, we'll be relegation fodder next term." That view echoes throughout the city and social media.

"We have to find a solution for our defending deep, because it is not working well," manager Hasenhuettl said in a statement of the obvious as he digested the latest defeat. "We have to stand up again and be fighting for it, but it is hard to take." Southampton do not play again until April 30 when they host high-flying Leicester City -- their conquerors in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend -- and with Liverpool, fifth-placed West Ham, Leeds, Fulham and Crystal Palace in the run-in, the team and fans are still very much looking over their shoulders.

"We need to show everyone what we're capable of and how we started the season so well," said Saints' newly minted Scotland striker Che Adams. "We did it last year when we went through a rocky spell but we came out on the brighter side so it's about doing that and staying together, because no one else is going to help us." * Data provided by Nielson’s Gracenote (Editing by Toby Davis)

