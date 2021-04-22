Left Menu

Boxing: Gitika, Babyrojisana clinch gold medals at youth world championship

Indian boxers Gitika 48kg and Babyrojisana Chanu 51kg clinched gold medals in the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland, notching up dominating victories in the finals on Thursday.While Gitika prevailed 5-0 over Polands Natalia Kuczewska, Babyrojisana defeated Valeriia Linkova of Russia by a similar margin after a close opening round.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:19 IST
Boxing: Gitika, Babyrojisana clinch gold medals at youth world championship

Indian boxers Gitika (48kg) and Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) clinched gold medals in the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland, notching up dominating victories in the finals on Thursday.

While Gitika prevailed 5-0 over Poland's Natalia Kuczewska, Babyrojisana defeated Valeriia Linkova of Russia by a similar margin after a close opening round. Gitika opened the proceedings for India and she grunted her way to domination, outpunching her hapless opponent. Also striking was Gitika's impeccable footwork and balance.

Kuczewska, on the other hand, looked clueless for most part, rarely managing to connect and unable to cope with the sheer pace and aggression of her rival.

Gitika gave Kuczzewska a bloodied nose in the third round, refusing to take her foot off the pedal even for a second.

Babyrojisana, on the other hand, fought out a more intense battle. Both the boxers spent the opening round taking a measure of each other but the Indian landed enough straights to get a 3-2 verdict in her favour in the first three minutes.

The engagement picked up in the second round and it was the Manipuri who grabbed the upper-hand, negating the Russian's height advantage with some ferocious hooks. Linkova was also guilty of not defending well as Babyrojisana clinched the second round unanimously.

In the final three minutes, Babyrojisana, a product of M C Mary Kom's academy in Manipur, stepped up the pressure with an attack-first approach to seal the bout.

A total of eight Indians have made the finals, seven of them women. The lone male finalist Sachin (56kg) will fight on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Commission said no decision had yet been taken on whether to launch legal action against AstraZeneca, after Irelands health minister said the case had been initiated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals ...

ANALYSIS-Reprieve for Spanish plant highlights Airbus restructuring challenge

Airbus has defused a row over the future of a factory in southern Spain, but the Cadiz plant and its 300 jobs remain on the critical list in a potential setback to completion of a company-wide restructuring, industry sources said. Airbus on...

UK fintech Revolut kickstarts India entry with Paroma Chatterjee as CEO

London-headquartered financial technology firm Revolut on Thursday announced the appointment of Paroma Chatterjee as its CEO in India as it kickstarted its entry into the country.Revolut, offering money transfer and banking services and val...

FACTBOX- Key points in Italy's draft Recovery Plan for cabinet

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has prepared a draft of Italys Recovery Plan for presentation to cabinet as he races to try to complete a final version for presentation to the European Commission next week. The government says that thanks to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021