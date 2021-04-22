Left Menu

Boxing: Four Indian women boxers clinch gold medals at youth world championship

It was gold rush for India at boxings youth world championships in Kielce, Poland on Thursday with four women pugilists notching up top finishes after stunningly dominant summit performances.Gitika 48kg, Babyrojisana Chanu 51kg, Poonam 57kg and Vinka 60kg clinched gold medals in the first half of final clashes.While Gitika prevailed 5-0 over Polands Natalia Kuczewska, Babyrojisana defeated Valeriia Linkova of Russia by a similar margin after a close opening round.Later, Poonam 57kg and Vinka added to the gold rush.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:20 IST
Boxing: Four Indian women boxers clinch gold medals at youth world championship

It was gold rush for India at boxing's youth world championships in Kielce, Poland on Thursday with four women pugilists notching up top finishes after stunningly dominant summit performances.

Gitika (48kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg) and Vinka (60kg) clinched gold medals in the first half of final clashes.

While Gitika prevailed 5-0 over Poland's Natalia Kuczewska, Babyrojisana defeated Valeriia Linkova of Russia by a similar margin after a close opening round.

Later, Poonam (57kg) and Vinka added to the gold rush. While Poonam clinched a 5-0 triumph over France's Sthelyne Grosy, Vinka out-classed Kazakhstan's Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova forcing the referee to stop the contest midway through the final round.

With this, India equalled their best ever gold medal haul at the marquee age group event with three women's finals still left.

Gitika opened the proceedings for India and she grunted her way to domination, outpunching her hapless opponent. Also striking was Gitika's impeccable footwork and balance.

Kuczewska, on the other hand, looked clueless for most part, rarely managing to connect and unable to cope with the sheer pace and aggression of her rival.

Gitika gave Kuczzewska a bloodied nose in the third round, refusing to take her foot off the pedal even for a second.

Babyrojisana, on the other hand, fought out a more intense battle. Both the boxers spent the opening round taking a measure of each other but the Indian landed enough straights to get a 3-2 verdict in her favour in the first three minutes.

The engagement picked up in the second round and it was the Manipuri who grabbed the upper-hand, negating the Russian's height advantage with some ferocious hooks. Linkova was also guilty of not defending well as Babyrojisana clinched the second round unanimously.

In the final three minutes, Babyrojisana, a product of M C Mary Kom's academy in Manipur, stepped up the pressure with an attack-first approach to seal the bout.

Later Poonam and Vinka produced similarly dominating performances against their rivals to rightfully claim a top place finish on the podium. ''This has been an amazing effort from our youth boxers especially when the players had to be confined at home for most part of the last year and only make do with online training sessions,'' said Boxing Federation of Indian President Ajay Singh.

''Our coaches and support staff did a stellar job despite the limitations and challenges. This achievement is a testament of the talent we have in the upcoming generation of Indian boxing,'' he added.

An unprecedented eight Indians have made the finals, seven of them women. The lone male finalist Sachin (56kg) will fight on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Commission said no decision had yet been taken on whether to launch legal action against AstraZeneca, after Irelands health minister said the case had been initiated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals ...

ANALYSIS-Reprieve for Spanish plant highlights Airbus restructuring challenge

Airbus has defused a row over the future of a factory in southern Spain, but the Cadiz plant and its 300 jobs remain on the critical list in a potential setback to completion of a company-wide restructuring, industry sources said. Airbus on...

UK fintech Revolut kickstarts India entry with Paroma Chatterjee as CEO

London-headquartered financial technology firm Revolut on Thursday announced the appointment of Paroma Chatterjee as its CEO in India as it kickstarted its entry into the country.Revolut, offering money transfer and banking services and val...

FACTBOX- Key points in Italy's draft Recovery Plan for cabinet

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has prepared a draft of Italys Recovery Plan for presentation to cabinet as he races to try to complete a final version for presentation to the European Commission next week. The government says that thanks to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021