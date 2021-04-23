Left Menu

IPL 2021: Man City manager Guardiola applauds RCB's unbeaten run, promises to master cricketing rules

Applauding Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed skipper Virat Kohli and his side's efforts and feels the time has come for him to also learn more about cricket and its rules.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:58 IST
IPL 2021: Man City manager Guardiola applauds RCB's unbeaten run, promises to master cricketing rules
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Image Credit: ANI

Applauding Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed skipper Virat Kohli and his side's efforts and feels the time has come for him to also learn more about cricket and its rules. Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 101 and Kohli's 72 not out helped RCB registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening.

Considered as one of the greatest managers of all time, Guardiola, after RCB's win over the Rajasthan Royals, posted a photo of himself holding an RCB jersey on Instagram and wrote: "It's time to finally learn cricket's rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB Last year, during an Instagram live session organised by PUMA, the duo -- brand ambassadors for the global sportswear brand -- was seen engaging in an enthralling conversation about their love for football.

The Spaniard, who has guided Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City to multiple league titles, had also expressed his desire to know more about cricket. With a victory against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, RCB has regained the top position in the points table with eight points from four matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks gain as healthcare, tech shares jump

Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by tech and healthcare plays amid signs of a flare-up in coronavirus in some Asian countries. The Hang Seng index rose 1.1, to 29,078.75, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2, to 11,067.84 point...

Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sources

Deutsche Bank has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin ...

Indian coronavirus cases surge as health system staggers

India reported the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. Deaths in the past 24 h...

Chhattisgarh CM urges uniform cost of COVID-19 vaccine for Centre, states

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday urged that the cost of COVID-19 vaccines should be uniform for the Centre as well as states. Baghel, during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged that, The cost of COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021