NFL-Tampa Bay QB Brady slams league's expanded jersey number rule

Tampa Bay Buccaners quarterback Tom Brady said the National Football League's rule change easing jersey number restrictions would make blocking more difficult and lead to "a lot of bad football". "Good luck trying to block the right people now!" the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote on Instagram with an image of the new numbering scheme.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Tampa Bay Buccaners quarterback Tom Brady said the National Football League's rule change easing jersey number restrictions would make blocking more difficult and lead to "a lot of bad football". NFL owners approved six rule changes on Wednesday, including one to expand jersey number options for certain positions because of larger practice squads.

Number restrictions help coaches and players identify formations of opposing teams, and the new scheme, which allows any defensive back to wear 1-49, any linebacker to wear 1-59 and 90-99 among other possibilities, did not sit well with Brady. "Good luck trying to block the right people now!" the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote on Instagram with an image of the new numbering scheme. "Going to make for a lot of bad football!

"Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys ... why not wear the same number? ... DUMB," the 43-year-old wrote. Brady picked up Super Bowl MVP honors for a fifth time in February after the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game and is one of just two quarterbacks to have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with two different teams.

