Left Menu

Athletics-UK Athletics plans legal action after Anniversary Games moved from London

We believe the LLDC are categorically in breach of their contracts and we are going to fight all the way." Coates said UK Athletics was planning to stage several events in the lead up to the Diamond League meeting to allow British athletes to hit top gear ahead of the Olympics. "We have to give those athletes the best possible opportunity to perform, because the public will not want to see us fail in Tokyo," she said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:04 IST
Athletics-UK Athletics plans legal action after Anniversary Games moved from London
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UK Athletics is planning to take legal action after this year's Anniversary Games were moved out of London, a decision that the governing body's chief executive said tarnishes the legacy of the 2012 London Olympics. West Ham United's London Stadium was due to host the Diamond League meeting on July 13, but the London Legacy Development Corporation this week said the event would have to be staged in Gateshead or Manchester as the cost required to convert the football stadium to an athletics venue and back was too much.

Gateshead is already staging the first meeting of the 2021 Diamond League season on May 23 after the event was moved out of Rabat, while Manchester is set to hold the British Championships in June. "We're just not going to walk away," UK Athletics chief executive, Joanna Coates, told the Guardian. "It's outrageous the way they've treated us. Hosting a major event each year in London was a major legacy of the 2012 Olympics, so to seek to trash it is unbelievable.

"It is devastating for us and our athletes, many of whom will be days away from going to compete on the biggest stage of their lives. We believe the LLDC are categorically in breach of their contracts and we are going to fight all the way." Coates said UK Athletics was planning to stage several events in the lead up to the Diamond League meeting to allow British athletes to hit top gear ahead of the Olympics.

"We have to give those athletes the best possible opportunity to perform, because the public will not want to see us fail in Tokyo," she said. The LLDC said the decision was taken as the Diamond League meeting was the only event scheduled to take place at the venue.

"For the stadium, and ultimately taxpayer, to face costs of around 3 million pounds to prepare for one evening of athletics rather than the full summer calendar... seems disproportionate in these extraordinary times," a spokesperson for the LLDC told the Guardian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 75.01 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 75.01 provisional against US dollar....

Boniek says Euro 2020 games moved to Seville, St. Petersburg

Polands group games at the European Championship have been moved to Seville and St. Petersburg, the president of the countrys soccer federation said Friday.The post from Zbigniew Bonieks official Twitter account came while he was attending ...

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45; Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35.

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45 Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35....

Thousands mourn Chad's Deby, rebels say their command hit by air strike

Thousands of people gathered in the main square in Chads capital NDjamena on Friday for the funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose death while leading his troops against a rebel offensive has thrown the country into crisis.Mourners include...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021