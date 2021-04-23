Left Menu

Soccer-Slavia's Kudela appeals against 10-game UEFA ban

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara had complained of being racially abused by Kudela at the end of the game, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards. Kudela's ban would rule him out of UEFA competitions, meaning he would miss games for the Czech Republic in this year's European Championship.

23-04-2021
Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has appealed against his 10-match ban from UEFA for "racist behaviour" during the second leg of their Europa League last-16 match against Rangers last month, his lawyer said on Friday. Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara had complained of being racially abused by Kudela at the end of the game, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards.

Kudela's ban would rule him out of UEFA competitions, meaning he would miss games for the Czech Republic in this year's European Championship. He received the reasoning for his ban on Thursday and decided to appeal, his lawyer Rene Cienciala said.

"The file does not contain any new evidence," Cienciala told Reuters. Finland international Kamara was furious after Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a fracas late in the match in Europe's second-tier club competition, which Slavia won 2-0 to knock out the Scottish champions 3-1 on aggregate.

Kudela later said in a Slavia statement that he swore at the Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language.

