Left Menu

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles joins Gap's Athleta, ends Nike deal

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has signed up with Gap Inc's Athleta brand for a new apparel partnership, ending an almost six-year deal with Nike Inc. The 24-year-old Biles, already the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, said in an Instagram post on Friday that she wanted to partner with a brand that shares her "passion to help girls rise and own their limitless potential." "They are committed to diversity and inclusion, which was really important for me to see in a partner," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:42 IST
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles joins Gap's Athleta, ends Nike deal

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has signed up with Gap Inc's Athleta brand for a new apparel partnership, ending an almost six-year deal with Nike Inc. The 24-year-old Biles, already the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, said in an Instagram post on Friday that she wanted to partner with a brand that shares her "passion to help girls rise and own their limitless potential."

"They are committed to diversity and inclusion, which was really important for me to see in a partner," she said. The move is a blow to Nike, which tried for years with mixed success to grow in the lucrative market for women's sports apparel, launching yoga, plus-size and maternity lines.

"What Nike have undersold - or at least under monetized - in the past is womenswear," said Michael Faherty, a portfolio manager at Adidas and Nike investor Seilern Investment Management. "You only have to look across at Lululemon to see the excellent growth they've been able to generate in the womenswear space." As it competes with Lululemon and Under Armour , Nike has spent millions cultivating relationships with Biles and other major athletes, including Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. These deals have helped Nike's womenswear sales growth to outstrip that of its other brands for the past eight quarters.

Athleta, founded in 1998 as a brand for female athletes, said it plans to co-create an activewear line with Biles and design other signature products. The brand has also pledged to support Biles' post-Tokyo Olympics gymnastics tour that she is planning to mount herself, rather than the usual tour backed by governing body USA Gymnastics, according https://www.wsj.com/articles/simone-biles-gymnastics-nike-athleta-11619140549?mod=latest_headlines to the Wall Street Journal.

Nike did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Biles' departure. She is not the first Nike-sponsored sportsperson to join Athleta. In 2019, six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix signed up with the Gap-owned brand after penning an opinion piece in the New York Times in which she said she faced potential pay cuts from sponsors including Nike for having children.

Nike later committed to not financially penalize pregnant athletes. The company has also made a name for itself for taking a stand on social issues, fighting against racial injustice and showing solidarity with some protesting athletes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Wisconsin Sen. Johnson questions need for vaccinations

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview what do you care if your neighbour has one or not Johnson, who has no medical expertise or background, made ...

Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for incoming passengers; to be quarantined till reports arrive

The Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday made it mandatory for incoming passengers to undergo the RT-PCR test at the Leh airport and face quarantine until the reports are out, officials said.Looking at the rising number of COVID-19 cases in ...

Former soccer star Ryan Giggs charged with assault against two women

Former Manchester United soccer star Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault against two women, police and prosecutors said in statements on Friday.Giggs, 47, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and commo...

US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps after strong factory data; Amex, Honeywell fall

U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday as a rise in factory activity in April supported bets of swifter economic recovery, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell kept gains on the blue-chip Dow in check.Data firm IHS Markit s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021