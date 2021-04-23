Left Menu

UK police to charge former soccer star Ryan Giggs with assault against two women

British police have been authorised to charge former Manchester United soccer star Ryan Giggs, who is also the current manager of the Wales national soccer team, with charges of assault against two women, prosecutors said in a statement on Friday. Giggs faces charges of engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against one woman, as well as another charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Giggs faces charges of engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against one woman, as well as another charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman. Last November, Giggs missed a number of international fixtures after allegations of assault. He denied the allegations after British media reported his arrest following a disturbance at his home.

Giggs is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on April 28, the Crown Prosecution Service said in its statement. "The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police," the statement said.

Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United as a player, a club record, winning a huge haul of honours including 13 Premier League winner's medals and two UEFA Champions League winner's medals. He represented Wales as a player 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

