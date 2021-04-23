Sports News Roundup: Caps alone atop division after 1-0 SO win; JPMorgan admits it misjudged backing European Super League and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Caps alone atop division after 1-0 SO win

Evgeny Kuznetsov was the shootout hero while goaltender Ilya Samsonov recorded the shutout as the visiting Washington Capitals claimed a 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. The Capitals took sole possession of first place in the East Division standings.

JPMorgan admits it misjudged backing European Super League

JPMorgan said on Friday it regretted supporting soccer clubs in launching a breakaway European Super League after the plan collapsed earlier this week due to a storm of protest from fans and politicians. "We clearly misjudged how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community and how it might impact them in the future," a representative for the bank said.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles joins Gap's Athleta, ends Nike deal

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has signed up with Gap Inc's Athleta brand for a new apparel partnership, ending an almost six-year deal with Nike Inc. The 24-year-old Biles, already the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, said in an Instagram post on Friday that she wanted to partner with a brand that shares her "passion to help girls rise and own their limitless potential."

Olympics-Barcelona to host artistic swimming qualifier moved from Tokyo

Barcelona will host an Olympic artistic swimming qualifier in June after it was unable to be held in Tokyo, world body FINA said on Friday. The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23, with three of the 10 participating teams and seven of 22 duets still to secure their places.

Japan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics this summer, after announcing a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures. The measures will go into effect from April 25 to May 11, raising questions about Japan's ability to host the Olympics amid a resurgent coronavirus.

'The Best Show'? How Real Madrid's Perez struck a deal too far

Florentino Perez is not used to losing, either when signing soccer stars to grace the immaculate turf of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium or in pulling off multi-billion dollar deals for his construction empire. Yet the Real Madrid President's dream of creating a European Super League (ESL) of top soccer clubs, code-named "The Best Show" by those working on it, unravelled this week within 48 hours of its announcement.

MLB roundup: David Peralta (7 RBIs) helps D-backs post 10-inning win

David Peralta went 5-for-6 with a home run and a career-high seven RBIs as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks claimed a 14-11, 10-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, closing out a three-game sweep. Arizona extended its winning streak to four games when Asdrubal Cabrera opened the 10th on second base and scored on Josh Rojas' single up the middle off Lucas Sims (0-1). A hit, a walk and two outs later, Peralta delivered a bases-clearing triple off Cionel Perez and Carson Kelly added an insurance run with a solo homer.

NBA roundup: Mavs defeat Lakers, spoil return of Anthony Davis

Luka Doncic finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-110 victory at against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The Mavericks prevailed despite losing Kristaps Porzingis with 2:32 left in the third quarter when he sprained his left ankle. Porzingis finished with 19 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

Tampa Bay QB Brady slams league's expanded jersey number rule

Tampa Bay Buccaners quarterback Tom Brady said the National Football League's rule change easing jersey number restrictions would make blocking more difficult and lead to "a lot of bad football". NFL owners approved six rules changes on Wednesday, including one to expand jersey number options for certain positions because of larger practice squads.

Arsenal owners have 'no intention' of selling after Super League backlash

Arsenal's owners do not plan to sell the Premier League club despite the intense backlash following their involvement in the breakaway European Super League, director Josh Kroenke said.

Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies.

