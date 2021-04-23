Left Menu

Soccer-CONMEBOL to squeeze in two World Cup qualifiers in June

The oldest international tournament in world soccer is being held in two countries this year for the first time. CONMEBOL also said the two rounds of games cancelled in March would be played around dates already set in September, October and November.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:07 IST
Two rounds of South American World Cup qualifiers will be played "in the days before the Copa America" begins on June 13, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Friday. No South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 have been played since November last year and two rounds of matches scheduled for March were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONMEBOL did not give exact dates for the June matches but the Copa America kicks off in Argentina on June 13 and ends in Colombia on July 10. The oldest international tournament in world soccer is being held in two countries this year for the first time.

CONMEBOL also said the two rounds of games cancelled in March would be played around dates already set in September, October and November. "Triple headers are intended and CONMEBOL has asked FIFA for three additional days to ensure players have an adequate recuperation period," the organisation said in a statement.

CONMEBOL officials made the decision after meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

