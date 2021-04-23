Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal fans protest against owner Kroenke outside ground

"#KroenkeOut" was trending on Twitter with former striker and Arsenal great Ian Wright also chipping in with a tweet. Supporters' protests have been key to the U-turn from the English clubs who had signed up for the Super League with Chelsea fans also protesting outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday before their game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Thousands of Arsenal fans gathered outside Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday's Premier League game against Everton to protest against the north London club's American owner Stan Kroenke following the failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League. Proposals for a partially closed competition involving 12 of Europe's top clubs in England, Spain and Italy collapsed on Wednesday when most of the founders pulled out amidst stinging criticism from fans, governing bodies and the government.

Games continue to be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Arsenal supporters were out in force outside the stadium, lighting flares and chanting "We want Kroenke out" and "Get out of our club". "#KroenkeOut" was trending on Twitter with former striker and Arsenal great Ian Wright also chipping in with a tweet.

Supporters' protests have been key to the U-turn from the English clubs who had signed up for the Super League with Chelsea fans also protesting outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday before their game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Kroenke, CEO Vinai Venkatesham and other figures at the club involved in the Super League plan had apologised to the players and himself.

However, Kroenke's son Josh, a director at Arsenal, said on Thursday that they do not plan to sell the Premier League club despite the intense backlash.

