Left Menu

Soccer-Four-goal haul takes Persepolis into Asian Champions League knockout rounds

Tractor had earlier handed Iraq's Air Force Club a 1-0 defeat. In Riyadh, Santi Cazorla helped Al Sadd pick up their second win in a row in Group D when he opened the scoring from the penalty spot in a 2-0 victory over Jordan's Al Wehdat.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 05:17 IST
Soccer-Four-goal haul takes Persepolis into Asian Champions League knockout rounds

Last year's finalists Persepolis kept their quest for a first-ever Asian Champions League title on track on Friday with a 4-0 win over group hosts FC Goa that secured the Iranians a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

The win was the fourth in a row for Yahya Golmohammadi's side in Group E and the second in three days over the Indian club, meaning Persepolis are certain to either win the group or take one of the best runners-up positions in the last 16. Winners of each of the 10 groups in the competition, which has expanded from 32 to 40 teams this season, will progress to the knockout rounds, along with the six second-placed finishers with the best records.

Persepolis made light work of the tournament debutants, with goals from Shahriar Moghanlou and Mehdi Torabi, from the penalty spot, giving them a halftime lead that was added to by Isa Alekasir and Kamaledin Kamyabi in the second half. The Iranians are five points clear of Al Wahda from the United Arab Emirates, who defeated Al Rayyan 1-0 earlier in the day to effectively eliminate the Qatari club.

Meanwhile, Group B leaders and hosts Sharjah salvaged a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor thanks to Mohammed Khalfan's 87th minute equaliser, to sit two points clear of Iranian side Tractor in the standings. Tractor had earlier handed Iraq's Air Force Club a 1-0 defeat.

In Riyadh, Santi Cazorla helped Al Sadd pick up their second win in a row in Group D when he opened the scoring from the penalty spot in a 2-0 victory over Jordan's Al Wehdat. The former Spain international put his side in front in the 13th minute and Ali Assadalla made certain of the points in the 89th minute as Xavi Hernandez's team stayed within a point of leaders Al Nassr.

The Saudi Arabian club moved on to eight points with a 2-0 win over Iran's Foolad that means last-placed Al Wehdat have no chance to advance. Clubs in the west of Asia are playing the group phase of the Asian Champions League in centralised venues across the region due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

East Asian teams will feature in the competition in June and July, with the knockout rounds scheduled to be played from September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Pressure mounts on Biden admin to ship AstraZeneca vaccine, other medical supplies to India

The Biden administration has came under intense pressure from various quarters, including the powerful US Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-...

AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries - business group

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday called on the Biden administration to release millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from storage for shipment to India, Brazil and other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccine d...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden will push allies to act on China forced labor at G7 -adviser

The United States will urge its Group of Seven allies to increase pressure on China over the use of forced labor in its northwestern Xinjiang province, home to the Muslim Uighur minority, a top White House official said on Friday.U.S. Presi...

EXCLUSIVE-Results of Russian sanctions 'pretty close' to hopes so far -U.S. official

The U.S. sanctions imposed last week on Russia generated results that were pretty close to Washingtons hopes, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday, as tensions appeared to ease between the countries over Ukraine. Our intent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021