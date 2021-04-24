Left Menu

IPL 2021: Feels good when captain, team management backs you, says Bishnoi

Punjab Kings' spinner Ravi Bishnoi has said that he feels good when his skipper KL Rahul and team management back him to deliver during pressure situations.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-04-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 08:43 IST
IPL 2021: Feels good when captain, team management backs you, says Bishnoi
Punjab Kings' spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings' spinner Ravi Bishnoi has said that he feels good when his skipper KL Rahul and team management back him to deliver during pressure situations. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played unbeaten knocks of 60 and 43 as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with a knock of 25 from 20 balls and the only wicket for Mumbai Indians was taken by Rahul Chahar as he dismissed Mayank.

"Feels good when the captain and team management supports you. It feels good when you get to bowl during the difficult junctures of the game. If you deliver in pressure situations, it increases the faith of your captain and team management," said Bishnoi while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 63 and 33 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted a score of 131/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 to take MI's score past the 130-run mark. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each. "I was just looking to work on bowling consistently. The skipper KL Rahul was backing me, he told me that I will get a chance, I just need to wait. The wicket was supporting the spinners so I was just looking to bowl wicket to wicket. I was looking to bowl stump-to-stump and not give the batters any width," said Bishnoi.

"Mumbai Indians are five-time champions, they are a good team, I knew the wicket was difficult. I was just focusing on my bowling," he added. Punjab Kings is now at the fifth position in the IPL points table with 4 points from 5 games. The side will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceba...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounce...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recoverywhile big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceback follo...

Parts of Western Australia in three-day lockdown after small COVID-19 outbreak

More than 2 million people in the state of Western Australia on Saturday began their first full day of a snap three day lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak in a hotel quarantine facility led to community transmission. People in the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021