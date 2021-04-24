Soccer-Kane hopes to enjoy special cup success with Spurs caretaker boss Mason

Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane hailed interim manager Ryan Mason for settling the team and securing his first win following Jose Mourinho's departure and hoped that the club can celebrate with the League Cup on Sunday. Spurs sacked Mourinho on Monday after 17 months in charge of the London club and six days before they face Manchester City in the League Cup final. They appointed former midfielder Mason as caretaker boss until the end of the campaign.

After his first game in charge ended in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Wednesday, Mason described a feeling of "massive relief" and Kane backed his former team mate to take the next step. "Ryan's been great. It's been strange for him, a bit of a roller-coaster coming in at late notice and taking on the job," Kane told Sky Sports.

"He's done incredibly well; how he's handled the whole situation, how he's handled the boys and obviously getting his first win against Southampton was a massive moment. "It's given everyone a buzz going into the cup final. Me and Ryan are good mates, we've known each other a long time, on and off the field we are really close.

"I'm buzzing for him to have this opportunity and to have the experience to manage one of the best clubs in the world. Hopefully we can try and win on Sunday and experience a truly special moment together." Kane said he enjoyed a great relationship with Mourinho and wished the Portuguese well.

"I was surprised (by Mourinho's sacking). I... probably found out 5-10 minutes before it was announced," Kane said. "But he knows as we know football can be cut-throat and we just have to look forward. We have a big final to prepare for now and we're looking forward to that."

