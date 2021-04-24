Left Menu

Former Hyderabad cricketer Ashwin Yadav dead

gonetooearly OmShanti You will be missed, Sridhar said in a tweet.Off-spinner Vishal Sharma, a teammate of Ashwin Yadav, said he Ashwin was a friendly person with a smile on his face.He was a team man and played in the local leagues.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:46 IST
Former Hyderabad cricketer Ashwin Yadav dead

Former Hyderabad fast bowler Ashwin Yadav died after suffering a cardiac arrest here on Saturday.

He was 33.

Yadav is survived by his wife and three sons.

He played 14 first class matches and captured 34 wickets after making his Ranji Trophy debut in 2007 against Punjab in Mohali.

Yadav returned best figures of 6 for 52 against Delhi at Uppal Stadium in 2008-09 season.

His last Ranji Trophy match was against Mumbai in 2009. He, however, continued to play for State Bank of Hyderabad and then SBI in the local leagues.

Yadav also featured in 10 List A matches and two T20 games.

Indian team's fielding coach R Sridhar condoled Yadav's death.

''Devastated to hear the news of #Ashwinyadav passing away. A Very jovial and fun loving guy, team man to the core, punched way above his skills as a fast bowler. I pray to God for strength to his family. #gonetooearly #OmShanti You will be missed,'' Sridhar said in a tweet.

Off-spinner Vishal Sharma, a teammate of Ashwin Yadav, said he (Ashwin) was a friendly person with a smile on his face.

''He was a team man and played in the local leagues. I just can't believe he is dead,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Del HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the preparedness to deal with the expected COVID-19 second wave peak in mid-May, terming the mounting cases as a Tsunami, and also warned it will hang any person who tries to obstruct ...

Report: Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

Members of Irans powerful Revolutionary Guard shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in eastern Iran near the border with Afghanistan, Irans semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday. An exchange of fire between Guard ...

Ensure COVID does not hit villages: PM Modi tells panchayats, praises their efforts during pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic is stopped from spreading to villages by all means and every person in rural areas is vaccinated, as he noted that the challenge before the country at p...

Rajnath Singh reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a review meeting with ministry officials to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, informed ministry sources. Rajnath Singh held a review meeting virtually wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021