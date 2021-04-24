India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved
Indias women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthys mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mothers demise on Saturday.Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. I have tested negative appreciate if you can respect our privacy.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:45 IST
India's women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.
''Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate it if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!'' Veda wrote.
Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India is critical part of solution to climate crisis: US Congresswoman
India has accelerated work on Chabahar Port, likely to be declared operational by May: CRS
Coal's share in India's power mix hits highest in over 2 years
Indian couple found dead in US after 4-yr-old girl seen crying
India to review COVID-19 vaccines after blood clot warning - report