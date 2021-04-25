Left Menu

IPL 2021: Jadeja's firing fifty helps CSK set 192-run target for RCB

A business end master-class from Ravindra Jadeja powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 191/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their 20 overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:47 IST
IPL 2021: Jadeja's firing fifty helps CSK set 192-run target for RCB
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

A business end master-class from Ravindra Jadeja powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 191/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their 20 overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. In the last four overs, CSK scored 57 runs with 37 coming in the final six balls as Jadeaj unleashed the beast within himself. The all-rounder smashed 62 runs in just 28 balls as CSK scored 191 in the 20 overs. Jadeja took on Harshal Patel, who has been the pick of RCB bowlers, and whacked five sixes in his final over.

Opting to bat first, CSK got off to a good start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scripting another fifty-plus partnership in the powerplay. Both batsmen hit timely boundaries and steered CSK to 74/0 at the end of the ninth over. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Gaikwad in the tenth over but Suresh Raina and du Plessis continued ticking the scoreboard.

The duo took CSK over the 100-run mark in the 13th over. But RCB bounced back in the game as Harshal Patel dismissed both Raina and du Plessis in consecutive balls to reduce CSK to 113/3 in the 14th over. Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja then carried CSK innings as they both added 31 runs in 22 balls. But Harshal picked up his third wicket of the match when he dismissed Rayudu in the 18th over.

In the final overs, CSK scored at a sluggish courtesy of some fine bowling by RCB before Jadeja bludgeoned the bowling attack as he smacked five sixes in the last six legal deliveries to take his side close to 200. Brief scores: CSK 191/4 (Faf du Plessis 50, Ravindra Jadeja 62*; Harshal Patel 3-51) vs RCB (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

11,000 more construction workers to get Rs 5,000 aid in coming days: Delhi govt

Nearly 11,000 more construction workers in the national capital registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 in the coming days, a statement from the offi...

Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi continued to scramble for a continuous oxygen supply and denied admission requests from more patients on Sunday, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid shortage of the life-saving gas.The hospital current...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai.

IPL Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai....

3 drug smugglers held in Punjab's Pathankot

Three drug smugglers were arrested after they opened fire at a police team and tried to flee in Punjabs Pathankot district, police said on Sunday.Police recovered 265 grams of heroin, a USA-made 7.62mm pistol and five cartridges from them. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021