AFC president condoles demise of former India winger Pranab Ganguly

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has sent his condolences to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and to the family and loved ones of former India and Mohun Bagan winger Pranab Ganguly who passed away at the age of 75 on Friday.

25-04-2021
Former India and Mohun Bagan winger Pranab Ganguly (Image: Mohun Bagan's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has sent his condolences to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and to the family and loved ones of former India and Mohun Bagan winger Pranab Ganguly who passed away at the age of 75 on Friday. As one of the pioneers of Indian football, Ganguly featured for the Blue Tigers in 1969 and was an integral part of the squad which took part in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

He started his career with Kolkata-based club Howrah Union before sealing a move to Indian giants Mohun Bagan in 1967. He donned the famous green and maroon colours for seven consecutive seasons and was later awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions towards the renowned Kolkata club. The AFC President in a statement on Sunday said: "On behalf of the AFC and the Asian football family, please accept my deepest condolences and sympathies on the demise of Pranab Ganguly."

"It was through the contributions of Ganguly and many others like him, that the foundations of Indian football were built. Asian football has lost a true icon and a loyal stalwart whose service to the game will forever be cherished," added Shaikh Salman. Earlier, the AIFF condoled the death of Ganguly on Friday. Praful Patel, President, AIFF, said in his condolence message, "It is sad to hear that Ganguly is no more. I share the grief."

General Secretary Kushal Das expressed, "Ganguly was a winger of repute. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace." On the domestic front, Ganguly was a two-time Santosh Trophy winner with Bengal (1969 and 1971), having netted eight goals for his state. (ANI)

