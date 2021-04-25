Left Menu

Soccer-Barca grab 1-1 draw with PSG in women's CL semi first leg

Barcelona substitute Asisat Oshoala missed a glorious chance to give her side the lead in the 77th minute, somehow failing to connect with Marta Torrejon's low cross with the goal at her mercy. Bayern Munich take on Chelsea in the other semi-final later on Sunday, with the second legs taking place next Sunday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:35 IST
Soccer-Barca grab 1-1 draw with PSG in women's CL semi first leg

Barcelona striker Jennifer Hermoso grabbed what could prove to be a vital away goal as her side drew 1-1 with Paris St Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final on Sunday. The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute through the prolific Hermoso, who exploited a moment of doubt by PSG keeper Christiane Endler to head home a brilliant cross from midfielder Aitana Bonmati.

PSG were level eight minutes later through a close-range Alana Cook header after a well-worked set piece before Endler redeemed herself with a string of fine saves during a pulsating first half. Barcelona substitute Asisat Oshoala missed a glorious chance to give her side the lead in the 77th minute, somehow failing to connect with Marta Torrejon's low cross with the goal at her mercy.

Bayern Munich take on Chelsea in the other semi-final later on Sunday, with the second legs taking place next Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM write to Centre, demands increase in oxygen quota

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging for an increase in the states medical oxygen quota. This is the second time in as many days when the chief minister has written to the Cent...

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadejas all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021