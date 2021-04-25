IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and said he has the potential to change the game on his own.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSK innings before the all-rounder came back to pick three wickets as the side thrashed RCB by 69 runs on Sunday.

"Jaddu is somebody who can change the game on his own. In the last few years, we have seen significant change in batting and it is worth it to give him that extra bit of time, extra deliveries. The bowlers have found it difficult to contain left-handers, and that helps as well. You cannot really predict the quantum of victory. There is no control to how many runs or wickets," Dhoni said after the game. A business end master-class from Jadeja had powered CSK to 191/4 in their 20 overs. In response, RCB could only manage 122/9, thanks to Jadeja and Imran Tahir's impeccable bowling performances.

A three-for, a wicket-maiden, and a direct hit with the ball aided by Tahir's tight bowling helped CSK move to the top of the points table as they toppled RCB. "When we started we had the conversation about whether to bat or bowl. It was a good wicket but I felt the spinners had something up their sleeves and I felt that extra few runs Jadeja made helped," Dhoni said.

"165 would have been par, and once you get 25 extra the opposition has to come a little harder. You cannot make your strategy on the assumption of what dew will do - frankly, some games have been high scoring, some have been low scoring. You have to assess every game and today we made the right decision to bat," he added. When asked about what the side is doing differently this season, Dhoni said, "We are not doing anything drastically different from what we did last year. Me and Fleming, we keep saying that we focus on the process. You gain more respect if you keep following your path when you are under pressure. I think that is something that gave a lot of confidence to the players. Credit to the players. Everybody would have felt the pressure in the first game because it was a lean season."

CSK registered their fourth successive win and will now take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

