IPL: Shaw, Pant help DC set 160-run target for SRH

Half-century from Prithvi Shaw and a 37-run knock from skipper Rishabh Pant helped Delhi Capitals post 159/4 in their allotted 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:34 IST
Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Half-century from Prithvi Shaw and a 37-run knock from skipper Rishabh Pant helped Delhi Capitals post 159/4 in their allotted 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening. Batting first, Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan provided a flying start to the side. Shaw showed his intent right from the word go as he smashed three back-to-back fours off Khaleel Ahmed in the first over.

The duo played aggressively and accumulated as many runs as possible in the first six overs. Both the openers added 51 runs in the powerplay. Shaw and Dhawan knitted an 81-run partnership before Rashid Khan clean bowled the southpaw in the 11th over of the innings at his individual score of 28.

Pant then joined Shaw in the middle but the latter's knock came to an end as he was run-out by Ahmed. Shaw departed after amassing 53 off 39, including seven fours and a six. Steve Smith and Pant steered the side to the three-figure mark. Pant played in an aggressive manner and added 37 off 27 studded with six and four boundaries.

Siddarth Kaul sent Pant back to the pavilion in the 19th over. Kaul bagged newcomer Shimron Hetmyer (1) too on the last ball of the penultimate over. Delhi were at 145/4 after 19 overs. Delhi accumulated 14 runs from the last over of the innings. Smith remained unbeaten on 34 while Marcus Stoinis remained not out at 2 as Delhi scored 159/4 in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 159/4 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 53, Rishabh Pant 37; Siddarth Kaul 2-31, Rashid Khan 1-31) vs SRH. (ANI)

