Sports News Roundup: Timberwolves rally from 17 down to shock Jazz; Darcy Kuemper's shutout keeps Coyotes in playoff race and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Timberwolves rally from 17 down to shock Jazz

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points with 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 17-point deficit to stun the Utah Jazz, 101-96, on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Anthony Edwards contributed 23 points with nine boards, five steals and four assists, D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points, and Josh Okogie hit two clutch free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to seal the upset for Minnesota.

NHL roundup: Darcy Kuemper's shutout keeps Coyotes in playoff race

John Hayden's first goal of the season held up as the winner and goaltender Darcy Kuemper collected the shutout to lead the visiting Arizona Coyotes to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Lawson Crouse, Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel also scored, while Alex Goligoski collected two assists for the Coyotes (21-22-5, 47 points), who snapped a two-game skid and moved one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues in the chase for fourth place in the West Division.

MLB roundup: Yankees' Gerritt Cole wins duel with Indians' Shane Bieber

Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven dominating innings while Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor hit fifth-inning homers off Shane Bieber, lifting the visiting New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night. Cole (3-1) allowed a run on three hits to post his third double-digit strikeout game this season and 41st regular season game with at least 10 strikeouts. The performance gave Cole 50 strikeouts through his first five games to break the team record of 46 set by Bob Turley in 1955 and matched by Masahiro Tanaka in 2014.

WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty rallies to win Stuttgart title

Top seed and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia rallied to beat No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to claim the title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. For Barty, who turned 25 Saturday, it was the third straight match in which she lost the first set. Barty was facing a top-10 player in the world rankings in each of those matches.

Mixed Martial Arts-Usman, Namajunas score KO title fight wins at UFC 261

Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold to retain his UFC welterweight belt while Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning first-round head kick KO to dethrone strawweight champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. In the third title fight on the bill, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade as she coasted to a second-round technical knockout victory to retain her crown.

Olympics-Tokyo test events continue with track cycling, mixed zone scrapped

Tokyo Olympic test events continued with track cycling on Sunday but planned in-person rider interviews were changed to an online format, as a worsening coronavirus situation in Japan forces organisers to adjust their programmes. Sunday's test event was to have been the first since the postponement of the Summer Games to have a mixed zone where journalists interview athletes after their events.

NFL and Clubhouse partner on 2021 NFL draft programming lineup

Audio-chat app Clubhouse and the National Football League (NFL) are teaming up to produce an exclusive lineup of programming throughout the week of the 2021 NFL Draft, the social media app said in a statement on Sunday. The NFL will host a series of rooms throughout the week around the Draft starting from Monday, which includes a pre-Draft assessment of the prospective players, Clubhouse said.

Soccer's next 'super' projects are already in the works

The breakaway European Super League may have ended in dramatic failure last week but it is far from the end of radical proposals for new competitions in the world game. The status quo of European football survived a major challenge from the 12 English, Italian and Spanish clubs who announced their breakaway only for it to collapse within 48 hours as the Premier League's "Big Six" pulled out.

Online bookmaker Betway parent to go public in merger with acquisition firm

Super Group, the parent company of online bookmaker Betway, said on Sunday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition firm Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp at a valuation of around $5 billion. The deal comes as Betway, which has its roots in Europe, expands in the United States. Betway also said it has agreed to acquire Digital Gaming Corp, tapping the online sports betting and gaming market in 10 U.S. states.

Soccer-Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family's ownership

Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday to demonstrate against the Glazer family's ownership after the club was involved in plans to join the now-failed European Super League, British media reported. Manchester United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the breakaway league before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

(With inputs from agencies.)