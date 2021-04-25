Left Menu

Soccer-Glas gives Bayern edge over Chelsea in women's Champions League semis

The two sides meet again at Kingsmeadow in London next Sunday to decide who will face Barcelona or Paris St. Germain, who drew 1-1 in their first leg earlier on Sunday, in the final on May 16 in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:52 IST
Soccer-Glas gives Bayern edge over Chelsea in women's Champions League semis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A superb strike by Sweden international Hanna Glas gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final on Sunday. Bayern took an early lead thanks to a rare mistake by Chelsea's German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who failed to deal with a routine cross and left Sydney Lohmann to pounce and head home in the 12th minute.

Chelsea drew level 11 minutes later through Melanie Leupolz, but the former Bayern midfielder knew little about it as an attempted clearance deflected off her and flew into the net. Early in the second half Bayern fullback Glas ran at her Sweden team mate Jonna Andersson, forcing her onto the back foot before curling a magnificent shot into the top-right corner to put the German side back into the lead.

Chelsea almost drew level again through South Korean midfielder Ji So-Yun, but her brilliant strike from the edge of the area smacked off the underside of the crossbar in the 73rd minute as Bayern held on to win. The two sides meet again at Kingsmeadow in London next Sunday to decide who will face Barcelona or Paris St. Germain, who drew 1-1 in their first leg earlier on Sunday, in the final on May 16 in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Over-reliant on top-order, SRH sink to Super Over defeat against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabads inept middle-order show foiled their splendid bowling effort as they slumped to yet another in Indian Premier League IPL, losing Sundays contest against Delhi Capitals via Super Over, here. Hyderabad spinners Rashid Kha...

4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturda...

German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for dialogue and toughness toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens cand...

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021