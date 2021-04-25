Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, April 25

BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-CODY, Field Level Media ---- NBA Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Phoenix at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Orlando, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m. -- Nuggets G Will Barton (hamstring) out indefinitely The Denver Nuggets will be without guard Will Barton indefinitely after he suffered a right hamstring strain in Friday night's 118-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

MLB Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta (G1), 1:20 p.m. Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta (G2), ~4:40 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

-- Rangers place RHP Kyle Cody (shoulder) on 10-day IL The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Kyle Cody on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled right-hander Josh Sborz from the alternate training site. BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-CODY, Field Level Media

-- Report: Nets' Kevin Durant returning to face Suns After missing three games with a left thigh injury, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will return for a Sunday afternoon contest against the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DURANT, Field Level Media

---- NFL

Rob Gronkowski catches ball dropped from 600 feet, sets record Rob Gronkowski has added a title to that of four-time Super Bowl champion: holder of a Guinness world record. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-GRONKOWSKI, Field Level Media ----

NCAA FOOTBALL New Mexico State LB Devin Richardson transfers to Texas Former New Mexico State linebacker Devin Richardson is transferring to Texas, 247Sports reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TEX-NMSU-RICHARDSON-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

-- Central Michigan QB in critical condition after shooting Central Michigan quarterback John Keller is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot at a party, police said. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-CMU-KELLER, Field Level Media

---- NHL Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

-- Blackhawks sign D Riley Stillman to 3-year extension The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenseman Riley Stillman to a three-year contract extension. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-STILLMAN, Field Level Media

---- MLS Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) N.Y. Red Bulls at L.A. Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

---- MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, 2 p.m. ----

GOLF PGA Tour -- Zurich Classic of New Orleans

---- TENNIS ATP -- Belgrade, Serbia; Barcelona, Spain WTA -- Istanbul, Turkey; Stuttgart, Germany

---- ESPORTS Coverage of CS:GO -- Funspark ULTI 2020 Overwatch League -- Week 2 (East matches) Call of Duty League -- Stage 3, Week 1 (London home series) Overwatch League -- Week 2 (West matches) Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division

