Soccer-Football Australia condemns 'deplorable scenes' after lower league fans brawl

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-04-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 08:25 IST
Australia's soccer federation has condemned "anti-social behaviour" at a lower league match in southern Sydney on Sunday after a police riot squad was called to disperse a brawl between rival supporters. Australian media reported three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the 0-0 draw between Rockdale Ilinden and Sydney United in the National Premier League NSW clash.

"Football Australia (FA) will continue to work with NSW Police and Football New South Wales to identify the individuals involved in the deplorable scenes," FA said in a statement. "Moreover, Football Australia will support and will take steps to ensure the strongest possible sanctions within its power on any person, or persons, identified to have engaged in anti-social or criminal behaviour at the match."

Video posted online showed fans throwing crates at each other. A 23-year-old man had been charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and riot, state media reported.

Home side Rockdale said they were aware of the incident and that the club "strongly does not condone anti-social and criminal behaviour".

