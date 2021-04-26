Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:22 IST
Zampa, Richardson withdraw from IPL due to personal reasons: RCB

Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the ongoing IPL citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday.

A few hours before this, another Australian, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye, left midway from the league as he feared getting ''locked out'' of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.

''Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can,'' the franchise said in a statement. While leg-spinner Zampa was bought for Rs 1.5 crore, RCB spent Rs 4 crore to buy pacer Richardson at the players' auction. Richardson featured in one match for RCB, returning figures of 1 for 29 in three overs against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, but Zampa couldn't make it to the playing XI this season despite the spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk.

The leg-spinner missed the first game of RCB's season because of his marriage.

Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian and Daniel Sams -- the three other Australian players in the RCB -- will remain at the franchise along with their coach Simon Katich. The event is being conducted in a bio-bubble in front of empty stands.

Sams had tested positive for the virus before the tournament began but has since recovered.

RCB are currently placed third in the points table with four wins from five matches.

As many as 14 Australian players now remain in the IPL, including stars such as Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, as well as coaches Ricky Ponting and Katich.

Commentators Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Michael Slater and Lisa Sthalekar are also among the Australians involved with the league right now.

