COVID-19: With an eye on rising cases, Hardik Pandya requests people to stay safe

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday requested the citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing and step out of the house only if necessary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:13 IST
Hardik Pandya (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday requested the citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing and step out of the house only if necessary. India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 related deaths, and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total of active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry update on Monday morning. Hardik cautioned people that the "tough fight" isn't over and we must continue to observe all the necessary precautions.

"We've still got a tough fight on our hands. Let's not let our guard down and please observe all the necessary precautions. Wear your mask, sanitize, social distance and step out only if needed," Hardik tweeted. Many Australian cricketers have opted out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) but Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile said he is planning to stay with his team as coronavirus continues to rage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that two Australian players -- Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson -- will be heading back for personal reasons. This comes after Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye opted out of the ongoing tournament on Sunday. But Coulter-Nile is confident of staying in the bio-secure bubble and asserted that all "protocols and measures" are being followed to keep everyone safe in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL season as he wants to extend support to his family who are currently battling Covid-19. (ANI)

Give Feedback
