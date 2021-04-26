Left Menu

Indian women's hockey captain Rani, six other players test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:49 IST
Indian women's hockey captain Rani, six other players test positive for COVID-19

Seven members of the Indian women's hockey team, including captain Rani Rampal, and two support staff members on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a training camp at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

All the players and support staff are asymptomatic and have been placed under observation at the SAI centre.

''They were tested on April 24, post quarantine after their return from their respective home towns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru, as per the laid down protocol,'' the SAI said in a statement.

Besides Rampal, the others who have been infected are Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila. The two support staff members who have tested positive are video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard.

The Indian women's hockey core group had returned to the national camp in Bengaluru on Sunday last to restart the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics after a 10-day break.

The 25-member Olympic core group underwent mandatory quarantine before the commencement of training.

In January, the team toured Argentina where it played seven matches.

The side drew two matches against the host country's junior team, lost the next two against Argentina B side and then suffered defeats in the two games against world number two senior team.

In the tour of Germany in February-March, the Indian women's team lost all its four matches against the world number three home side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways CEO says 'great opportunity' for UK-U.S. travel

The chief executive of British Airways said there was a great opportunity for Britain and the United States to open a travel corridor given their high vaccination rates, and said he was optimistic for European travel from June onwards.Airli...

75.06 pc turnout registered in phase 7 of WB Assembly polls

A total of 75.06 per cent voter turnout was registered on Monday in phase seven of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission said.The poll panel noted that the turnout figures were provisional and were recorded at 5 pm when th...

Russia expels Ukrainian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russias foreign ministry said on Monday it had expelled a Ukrainian diplomat in retaliation for Kyiv kicking out an employee of the Russian embassy earlier this month. Russia and Ukraine expelled a diplomat each earlier this month after Mos...

Spanish tourism minister receives red-stained knife, follows death threats to others

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday she had received a knife covered in red stains by post, days after senior security officials and a left-wing party leader were sent death threats.The ministry released a photo showing a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021