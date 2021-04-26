Soccer-UEFA investigating Ibrahimovic's alleged ties to betting company

Left Menu

UEFA have appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation into Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an "alleged financial interest in a betting company", European soccer's governing body said on Monday. Last week Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at AC Milan beyond his 40th birthday. ($1 = 0.9143 Swiss francs)

26-04-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA have appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation into Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an "alleged financial interest in a betting company", European soccer's governing body said on Monday. Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet https://www.aftonbladet.se/sportbladet/fotboll/a/Eprw0l/english-version-zlatan-could-face-suspension-after-breaching-fifa-rul reported earlier this month that Ibrahimovic, 39, is a part-owner of betting company Bethard who he teamed up with in 2018.

FIFA's Code of Ethics state a player cannot have interests in entities or companies that "promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions". Ibrahimovic had quit international football after the 2016 European Championship but returned to Sweden's national team for their World Cup qualifiers last month while he also played in UEFA's Europa League for AC Milan this season.

If found guilty, Ibrahimovic would have to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($109,373) and would be banned from any football related activity for a maximum of three years. Last week Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at AC Milan beyond his 40th birthday.

($1 = 0.9143 Swiss francs)

