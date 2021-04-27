Left Menu

Jongwe, Ngarava among five uncapped players in Zimbabwe squad for Pakistan Tests

Zimbabwe has included five uncapped players Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, and Roy Kaia in their 16-man Test squad for the series against Pakistan.

27-04-2021
Zimbabwe Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe has included five uncapped players Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, and Roy Kaia in their 16-man Test squad for the series against Pakistan. Pakistan and Zimbabwe recently locked horns in a three-match T20I series. The visitors won the series after registering a win in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

The two teams will now lock horns with each other in a two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday. Zimbabwe's Test squad: Sean Williams (capt), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

"TEST SQUAD | Here's @ZimCricketv's 16-man squad to face @TheRealPCB in two Test matches scheduled for 29 April-3 May and for 7-11 May at Harare Sports Club," Zimbabwe cricket tweeted while announcing the squad. The first Test will begin on Thursday while the second game will be played from May 7 to 11 at Harare Sports Club. (ANI)

