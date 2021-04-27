Left Menu

Hockey India mourns demise of national umpire's manager Virendra Singh

Hockey India on Tuesday mourned the sad demise of 47-year-old hockey umpire's manager Virendra Singh. He passed away in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, following covid-related complications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:09 IST
Hockey umpire's manager Virendra Singh (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Tuesday mourned the sad demise of 47-year-old hockey umpire's manager Virendra Singh. He passed away in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, following covid-related complications. Actively involved with Hockey India, Virendra had officiated in a number of All India Tournaments and Hockey India National Championships.

Virendra had also officiated as Umpire's Manager at the recently concluded 56th All India Veer Singh Ju Dev Memorial Hockey Tournament and fifth All India Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindhiya Women's Hockey Tournament. He also officiated at the 4th Edition of Bangalore Cup Invitation All India Hockey Tournament 2019 (Men) Bengaluru, All India Swami Shraddhanand Hockey Tournament 2019 Haridwar, Uttarakhand among other events.

Despite having a full-time job with the Indian Railways, Virendra was ever enthusiastic to take up officiating assignments across the country. Expressing Hockey India's deepest condolences to Virendra's family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Virendra Singh. Apart from taking up numerous officiating assignments, he was actively involved in Hockey India's initiatives for Umpires and Technical Officials.

"His passing away has shocked the officiating community. We share his family's grief in this time of mourning and express our deepest sympathies to Virendra's family," Gyanendro added. (ANI)

