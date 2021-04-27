Sports News Roundup: Francis says full-body suits empowering for women athletes; NBA hopes to adopt play-in tournament and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics: Jamaica's Francis says full-body suits empowering for women athletes

Jamaica's Danusia Francis said the decision by German athletes to compete in full-body suits at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships last week was empowering for women. Sarah Voss donned a full-body suit at the Basel event and was followed by teammates Kim Bui and Elisabeth Seitz. The German Gymnastics Association (DTB) said that the move was a stand against sexualization in the sport.

Report: NBA hopes to adopt play-in tournament for future seasons

The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season.

Olympics: Australia sends Brisbane 2032 bid guarantees to IOC

Australia has sent the International Olympic Committee (IOC) funding guarantees for Brisbane's 2032 Games bid following confirmation of federal government support, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday. Palaszczuk said the government had confirmed it would fund the Games' infrastructure with Queensland state just over an hour before an IOC deadline on Monday.

'Ultra-rare' LeBron rookie card sells for record-breaking $5.2 million

An "ultra-rare" signed rookie card for four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion LeBron James sold for $5.2 million on Monday, breaking the record for the most expensive basketball card ever sold. It also equaled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle.

Mixed Martial Arts: Weidman may be sidelined for a year after leg break

American Chris Weidman said he expects to return to training in six to 12 months after breaking his right leg in Saturday's middleweight bout with Uriah Hall at UFC 261. Former champion Weidman's right leg snapped following the first kick of the fight to Hall's leg in the opening seconds and the 36-year-old was carried out of the arena on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital in Jacksonville.

Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option for DL Vita Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up defensive lineman Vita Vea's fifth-year option, the team announced Monday. Vea, the 12th overall draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, missed the majority of the Bucs' Super Bowl season in 2020 after sustaining leg and ankle fractures while making a play in Week 5. He missed the rest of the regular season while doing stints on injured reserve and the COVID-19 reserve list, but made it back in time to play in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.

Federer playing French Open with eye on Wimbledon - McEnroe

Roger Federer's decision to make his long-awaited Grand Slam return on his least favorite surface at next month's French Open is part of a grand plan to peak in time for his beloved Wimbledon, according to ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. Federer, who due to injury or schedule preference has not competed on the clay courts at Roland Garros in four of the last five years, returned to competition last month after sitting out more than a year following two knee operations.

Chess: Russia's Nepomniachtchi to challenge Carlsen for world title

Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi clinched victory at the Candidates Tournament on Monday, earning him the chance to challenge Norway's Magnus Carlsen for the world title later this year. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) had suspended the tournament at its halfway point in March 2020 when Russia grounded international flights to slow COVID-19 transmission, raising concerns that foreign players would have trouble returning home.

Chiefs' Sean Culkin plans to convert entire salary to Bitcoin

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin plans to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and will receive $920,000 if he makes the roster. He is vying to become the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

ATP roundup: Kevin Anderson records 20 aces during win in Portugal

South African Kevin Anderson recorded 20 aces while posting a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over American Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal on Monday. Anderson converted 72.4 percent of his first serves while prevailing in two hours, 47 minutes. Tiafoe had six aces while dropping to 1-4 all-time against Anderson.

