Left Menu

Cricket-Australia says no queue-jumping for IPL players after India flights suspended

that as Cricket Australia make 10% of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn, who plays for Mumbai Indians, told News Corp media.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:56 IST
Cricket-Australia says no queue-jumping for IPL players after India flights suspended

Australia will not prioritise its Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketers for repatriation from India, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as the Asian nation continues to battle a massive surge in COVID-19 infections. Three Australian cricketers have already cut short their IPL season to head home but a number of top players remain, including test stalwarts Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins.

Several Australians, including former test captain Ricky Ponting, are also involved in the IPL as coaches. Australia on Tuesday suspended direct flights from India until at least May 15 to prevent more virulent COVID-19 strains entering the country, and Morrison said the cricketers would not be allowed to jump the queue for repatriation flights when they resume.

"It's done on vulnerability," Morrison told reporters. "They travelled there privately under those arrangements, this wasn't part of an Australian tour.

"They're under their own resources and they'll be using those resources to, I'm sure, see them return to Australia." Batsman Chris Lynn said he had asked governing body Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange a charter flight to bring players home at the end of the IPL.

"I texted ... that as Cricket Australia make 10% of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn, who plays for Mumbai Indians, told News Corp media. "We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over."

CA declined to comment. The regular season ends on May 23, with playoffs to follow before the final on May 30.

'INDIA IN CHAOS' India's coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone of 200,000 with another 2,771 fatalities reported on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections.

The IPL is being played under biosecurity protocols and Lynn said he felt comfortable in the environment and had no immediate plans to leave. "Obviously India is in chaos at the moment. But we are at least giving people something to smile about by playing the tournament," he added.

Eoin Morgan, one of 11 England players in the IPL, said they were constantly talking about the situation outside the bubble. "It's not nice to watch from afar, considering how lucky we are in a bubble and not be affected by it very much," Morgan told reporters. "We lend our support ... to everybody who is ill or going through tough times."

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills said none of their players had asked to go home. "There's no doubt they're certainly anxious about what's happening in India and what they're witnessing. But they feel well looked-after by their IPL franchises and safe in their bubbles," Mills said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Waitrose expands rapid home deliveries with Deliveroo

British supermarket Waitrose will expand its Deliveroo service by 110 shops to 150 by the end of the summer, giving more customers access to rapid home delivery, it said on Tuesday.Waitrose, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Pa...

Telegram now allows merchants to natively accept payments in any chat

In the latest update, Telegram has revamped its payments system wherein payment bots allowed users to securely pay for goods and services without leaving the app. With Payment 2.0, merchants can now natively accept credit card payments in a...

European shares flat as UBS unveils Archegos hit, travel stocks shine

European stocks were largely flat on Tuesday following earnings from blue-chip companies such as HSBC and BP, while UBS became the latest bank to disclose a hit from dealing with U.S. investment firm Archegos.The pan-European STOXX 600 inde...

Oxygen tankers from Thailand arrive in India, more to come from Singapore

A consignment of containers for the transportation of medical oxygen has arrived in India from Thailand while some more empty tankers will be airlifted from Singapore, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.The empty oxygen containers from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021