Soccer-Coach Nagelsmann takes over Bayern Munich from next season - club

Bayern Munich have signed RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to take over from Hansi Flick next season on a five-year contract, the club said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Nagelsmann took the reins at second-placed RB Leipzig in 2019 and led them to the Champions League semi-finals last year.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:45 IST
Bayern Munich have signed RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to take over from Hansi Flick next season on a five-year contract, the club said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Nagelsmann took the reins at second-placed RB Leipzig in 2019 and led them to the Champions League semi-finals last year. Flick is leaving Bayern at the end of the season of his own free will despite having a contract until 2023. Nagelsmann, the youngest ever Bundesliga coach when he took over at Hoffenheim five years ago, was long seen as a Bayern target. "Julian Nagelsmann represents a new generation of coaching," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. "Despite his young age he has already had an impressive track record."

"We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann we will continue the success of the past years." Nagelsmann led Leipzig to third place in his first season as well as the Champions League last four, while this season his team still have an outside shot at the title, seven points behind Bayern with three games remaining.

He will, however, have great expectations placed on him after Flick won every title available in the 2019-20 season with a six-trophy run. Flick may well also leave with yet another Bundesliga crown, extending Bayern's league run to nine consecutive titles.

"For me the past two years have been unforgettable," Flick said in a club statement. "It was an outstanding time." "You only have success together. A coach is nothing without a team and I was lucky to have fantastic players here in Munich."

Flick is the strongest candidate to succeed Germany coach Joachim Loew after the Euro championships in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

