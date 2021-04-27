Left Menu

Soccer-German FA boss apologises for Nazi reference to vice president

Keller has had strained relations with several other senior DFB members, including Koch, who along with general secretary Friedrich Curtius were part of a tax evasion probe last year that included police raids on the association's headquarters. "With my remark during the board meeting last Friday towards my first vice president Rainer Koch I committed a grave mistake," Keller said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:39 IST
Soccer-German FA boss apologises for Nazi reference to vice president
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The president of Germany's Football Association (DFB) Fritz Keller on Tuesday apologised publicly for making a Nazi reference when talking to his vice president in a meeting last week, saying it had been a "grave mistake."

Keller referred to vice president Rainer Koch, a civil judge, as "Freisler", a reference to prominent Nazi judge Roland Freisler, a participant at the 1942 Wannsee Conference where the Nazis laid out their "final solution" plan to exterminate the Jews. Keller has had strained relations with several other senior DFB members, including Koch, who along with general secretary Friedrich Curtius were part of a tax evasion probe last year that included police raids on the association's headquarters.

"With my remark during the board meeting last Friday towards my first vice president Rainer Koch I committed a grave mistake," Keller said in a statement. "I assumed that he would accept my apology, which I offered both in writing and by phone. This estimation was wrong," said Keller, who took over at the DFB in 2019.

Keller has also been locked in a power struggle with Curtius essentially since the start of his presidency, and has reportedly demanded that Curtius' contract be ended. "At times of social rifts we should as footballers, after my foul, offer to shake hands and together provide a sign of reconciliation. I am happy that Rainer Koch is ready for joint discussions," Keller said.

Koch also sits on European soccer body UEFA's executive committee. The DFB, the world's largest federation with more than 7 million registered members, has been rocked by a series of scandals in recent years that forced Keller's predecessors Reinhard Grindel and Wolfgang Niersbach to resign.

Germany is set to host the Euro 2024 championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Shooter Manu Bhaker receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bhaker took to Twitter to share a picture of her receiving the vaccine and she captioned the post as Covishield first shot.The Indian government will be opening...

COVID-19: IAF ready to airlift oxygen containers from Singapore

The Indian Air Force IAF C-17 transport aircraft are preparing to airlift more oxygen containers from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA informed on Tuesday. IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen contai...

Japan's Olympic chief marks pride week with LGBTQ event

The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday took part in an event marking Japans LGBTQ pride week at a center in the capital, as activists and dozens of lawmakers pushed for an equality law to be enacted before the games begin in less than th...

BJP cites RTI to allege Kejriwal didn't spend money from CM relief fund on COVID-19 pandemic

Arvind Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund on controlling COVID-19 in the national capital and the Delhi government mismanaged internal logistics leading to disturbed supply of oxygen, the BJP on Tuesday all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021