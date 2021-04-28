Left Menu

Zoysa banned for six years for trying to fix matches

Former Sri Lanka seamer and coach Nuwan Zoysa was on Wednesday banned from all cricket for six years after being found guilty of trying to fix matches and failing to disclose corrupt approaches from a suspected Indian bookie.The ban on Zoysa, a left-arm seamer, is backdated to October 31, 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:34 IST
Zoysa banned for six years for trying to fix matches

Former Sri Lanka seamer and coach Nuwan Zoysa was on Wednesday banned from all cricket for six years after being found guilty of trying to fix matches and failing to disclose corrupt approaches from a suspected Indian bookie.

The ban on Zoysa, a left-arm seamer, is backdated to October 31, 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.

''In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others,'' Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit said in a release.

''Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport.'' The 42-year-old, who played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka, was originally charged in 2018 after his stint as bowling coach of Team Sri Lanka in a T10 tournament organised in the UAE in 2017.

In its full judgement, the ICC said Zoysa was introduced to the Indian suspect in Colombo in 2017 during his time as Sri Lanka A's bowling coach.

After a few interactions, the former bowler became aware that the man, referred to as Mr W in ICC documents, ''was involved in fixing matches, or aspects of matches'' and wanted to have Zoysa on board because, ''as a coach he knew players and would be able to get them to fix matches''.

''At (Mr W)'s request, Mr Zoysa approached (Player A) late in 2017 and asked him whether, in connection with Sri Lanka's then upcoming series against Bangladesh and/or Zimbabwe, he would be willing to give away 12-15 runs in an over while bowling, or to get out deliberately when batting,'' the ICC judgement said.

''Mr Zoysa told (Player A) that he could get good money if he under-performed in this way. (Player A) immediately refused that approach and told Mr Zoysa that he wouldn't agree to do that,'' it added.

Following full hearings and arguments, the Tribunal found Zoysa guilty of breaching articles relating to trying to fix matches, enticing others to breach the code of conduct and failing to report approaches by corrupt individuals.

Zoysa was also charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board for breaching three counts of their ECB Anti-Corruption Code for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.

He had worked as a bowling coach of Sri Lanka A team in the past.

Zoysa is the latest in a long line of Sri Lankan cricketers who have been banned by the ICC for corruption.

Earlier this month, former pacer Dilhara Lokuhettige was banned from all cricket for eight years after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

In 2019, Sanath Jayasuriya was banned for failing to co-operate with an Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation.

In 2016, former Sri Lanka offspinner Jayananda Warnaweera was suspended under the code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Babylon Berlin Season 4: Current status, & when will they start filming?

Since the German neo-noir series, Babylon Berlin dropped the last episode of its third season on February 28, 2020, fans are waiting for Babylon Berlin Season 4. The series makers already confirmed the fourth season and fans are quite happy...

Euro zone bond yields rise ahead of Fed

Euro area bond yields tracked Treasury yields higher on Wednesday, ahead of the close of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting later in the session. While no major policy changes are expected at the meeting, investors will pay close atte...

Blackstone chief Schwarzman commits USD 5 mn to India in pandemic aid

The Wall Street-headquartered alternative investment management giant Blackstone, which has over USD 20 billion in live-investments in the country, on Wednesday announced a USD 5-million close to Rs 40 crore aid to help India to fight the r...

France arrests seven 'Red Brigades' Italians

Seven Italians, on the run since they had been convicted in Italy of terrorism charges linked to the far-left Red Brigades, have been arrested in France, the French presidency said on Wednesday.A search was under way for three other Italian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021