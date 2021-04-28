Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 playbook: participants not to visit tourist areas, shops, restaurants, bars, gyms

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:28 IST
People taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed by a year due to the coronavirus, must fully adhere to all rules posted in the Games playbook, including not visiting any tourist areas, shops, restaurants, bars or gyms, Olympic organisers said on Wednesday.

The latest edition of the playbooks sets out strict coronavirus countermeasures, including that Olympic participants must keep their interaction with non-Games participants to a minimum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

