IPL: Pandey, Warner half centuries take SRH to 171/3 vs CSK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on contrasting half-centuries from Manish Pandey and skipper David Warner along with a cameo from Kane Williamson to post 171 for 3 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

Warner (57 off 55 balls) and Pandey (61 off 46 balls) added 106 runs for the second wicket at the Kotla but it was Williamson's 26 not out off 10 balls and Kedar Jadhav's 12 off 4 balls which ensured a competitive total for SRH.

Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for CSK, returning figures of 2 for 35 from 4 overs while Sam Curran (1/30) got the other wicket.

Warner, who passed 10,000 T20 runs during the course of his innings, appeared frustrated at times at the inability to force the pace on a track where ball wasnt always coming onto the bat.

He 50th IPL half-century had three fours and two sixes but it was not his usual aggressive, bustling knock. He could not get going and his powerful hits went straight to the fielders.

Ngidi ended Warner's misery by having caught (by Ravindra Jadeja) attempting a big shot off a widish delivery.

Pandey, in contrast, was faster. Back in the side after being dropped following a few patchy knocks, the Karnataka right-hander showed intent from the beginning. He hit Moeen Ali for a huge six early in his innings but could not get the big hits on a consistent basis.

Ngidi dismissed Pandey for 61 thanks to an incredible effort by Faf du Plessis at wide long-on, with a diving effort.

Jonny Bairstow (7) fell early, looking to run down the pitch against Sam Curran and failed to control a pull shot which was caught by Deepak Chahar. He couldn't capitalise after a let-off in the first over when Dhoni could not hold on to a nick.

Skipper Warner and Manish Pandey were subdued and the first six overs yielded 39 runs.

Deepak Chahar (0/21) could not provide the early breakthrough as he always does but the other bowlers ensured that SRH did not run away with things.

