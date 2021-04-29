Champions League: Manchester City come from behind to beat PSG 2-1 in first leg SF

Goals in the second half from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez helped Manchester City stage a stunning comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. Manchester City took a 2-1 advantage into the second leg of this UEFA Champions League semi-final after an impressive comeback win in the French capital.

Mauricio Pochettino's side was quickly out of the blocks with Neymar testing Ederson before Marquinhos towered above the City defence to head a goal in the 15th minute. Phil Foden was denied by Keylor Navas from the visitors' clearest opening but, on the whole, Paris kept Josep Guardiola's men at arm's length before the interval.

Trailing at the break to a first-half Marquinhos header, Pep Guardiola's side staged an incredible turnaround after the break at the Parc des Princes stadium. The second half was a different story. City dominated possession and their pressure told when De Bruyne's cross-shot veered inside the far post, quickly followed by Riyad Mahrez's free-kick zipping through the Paris wall and past Navas.

On a night of high drama, the hosts were then reduced to 10 men when Idrissa Guye was sent off for a blatant foul on Ilkay Gundogan. And City held firm to seal a famous and crucial victory. The second leg between the two sides will be played on May 4. (ANI)

