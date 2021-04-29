Left Menu

Heinrich Malan joins New Zealand coaching staff for England tour

Auckland Aces head coach Heinrich Malan has been added to the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming tour of England.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:37 IST
Heinrich Malan joins New Zealand coaching staff for England tour
Heinrich Malan has been added to NZ coaching staff (Image: BLACKCAPS' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Auckland Aces head coach Heinrich Malan has been added to the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming tour of England. The short-term appointment will see Malan work as the fourth coach for the two-Test series against the hosts, alongside head coach Gary Stead and assistants Shane Jurgensen (bowling) and Luke Ronchi (batting).

Malan has helped out the BLACKCAPS in previous home summers and has led New Zealand A sides at home, and on tours to India and the UAE. He said he was delighted to get the call-up. "It's such an awesome opportunity. I've loved my previous experiences working in the BLACKCAPS environment and it's truly a privilege to be part of such a high-performing team," Malan said in an official statement.

"It's another step in my personal development as a coach and I hope I can learn as much as possible to take back to my domestic role next season," he added. Coach Gary Stead said Malan would focus on the fielding as well as supporting the batsmen and extra players in the squad.

"With an extended squad of 20 for this tour we felt a fourth coach would be very beneficial to our preparations," he said. "Heinrich is a quality coach who knows our environment well -- so was an ideal choice to join us for this tour.

"It's also another positive for our development pathways which continue to produce not just international-ready players, but also coaches." Malan will link up with the touring squad for both camps at the NZC High-Performance Centre, from May 3-5 and 11-13.

He will depart for England with the majority of the team on May 16 and return to New Zealand, along with those members of the squad not required for the ICC World Test Championship final, following the two Tests against England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will need 5 lakh ICU beds, 3.5 lakh medical staff in

Forecasting that the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse, noted surgeon Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty has said India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses, and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks, and also suggested radical...

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

Germanys highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government....

Legacy already concluded by my Baba himself: Babil remembers father Irrfan on death anniversary

Irrfan Khans son Babil paid tribute to his father with a heartfelt note on his first anniversary, recalling how the actor found joy in simplest of things while fighting cancer.Irrfan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021