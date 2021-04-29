Left Menu

IPL 2021: RR contributes Rs 7.5 crore towards Covid relief

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:36 IST
IPL 2021: RR contributes Rs 7.5 crore towards Covid relief
Rajasthan Royals logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus. Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).

BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives -- especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust's founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency "Oxygen for India" appeal, which is currently focused on the acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain. The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.

Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time -- oxygen. Earlier, cricketers like Pat Cummins and commentator Brett Lee donated to aid India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cummins donated USD 50,000 to the PM Cares-Fund to help Indian hospitals buy oxygen supplies while Lee donated 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China urges U.S. to restrain frontline forces in nearby seas

The Chinese defence ministry urged the United States on Thursday to rein in its frontline forces which Beijing has said have become more active in the air and seas near China this year. China has frequently maintained that a U.S. military p...

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

The number of German coronavirus infections seems to be heading lower but the decline is not yet deep enough to suggest that the third wave of the pandemic has been broken, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday. The figures must not o...

Indian-origin woman guilty of killing maid seeks amended charges and gag order

An Indian-origin woman, who killed her 24-year-old domestic help from Myanmar after beating, burning and starving her, has hired a new lawyer and is seeking a reduced charge and a gag order in her case, according to a media report on Thursd...

Future aid for Kabul will be linked to democratic standards, Germany says

Any future financial aid for Afghanistan will be conditional on democratic standards being upheld there, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Kabul on Thursday, as NATO troops are set to launch their withdrawal from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021