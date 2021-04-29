Left Menu

Soccer-FC Goa's foreign contingent to return home as India's COVID-19 cases surge

FC Goa's foreign players and head coach have had to cut short their Asian Champions League stints to return home as India struggles with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the club said on Thursday. Captain Edu Bedia, defender Ivan Gonzalez, midfielder Jorge Ortiz, head coach Juan Ferrando and conditioning coach Javi Gonzalez -- all Spaniards -- plus Australia's James Donachie are among the contingent that have left India over fears further delays could result in them being locked down in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:53 IST
Soccer-FC Goa's foreign contingent to return home as India's COVID-19 cases surge

FC Goa's foreign players and head coach have had to cut short their Asian Champions League stints to return home as India struggles with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the club said on Thursday.

Captain Edu Bedia, defender Ivan Gonzalez, midfielder Jorge Ortiz, head coach Juan Ferrando and conditioning coach Javi Gonzalez -- all Spaniards -- plus Australia's James Donachie are among the contingent that have left India over fears further delays could result in them being locked down in the country. "FC Goa would like to inform (everyone) that the club's foreign contingent including the Head Coach and foreign staff have been advised to travel back home immediately," the club said in a statement.

"This comes as a pre-emptive measure in view of recent policies being taken by European and other countries in regards to travellers from India as the nation battles the second wave of COVID-19 which has engulfed the country. "While the AFC Champions League remains an important competition for FC Goa, the club management felt the well being of the players to be its first and foremost responsibility."

India's daily COVID-19 cases continued to soar on Thursday, passing 18 million after another world record daily infection tally. The country reported 379,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, the highest number of deaths in a single day in India since the start of the pandemic.

TOUGH SITUATION "Everything you see on television is true. There's a lack of oxygen and people are being cremated on the streets. You see this kind of thing happening and you feel sick," Ferrando told Spanish daily Marca.

Speaking from Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he will connect to Barcelona, the Spaniard told the newspaper that he and his compatriots were given little time to pack their bags and leave the country as the crisis worsens. "It's such a tough situation," he said.

FC Goa, in their maiden campaign in the Asian Champions League, the continent's elite club competition, have failed to progress with three points from five matches so far and conclude their Group E games against second-placed Al Wahda on Thursday. "It's all happened so quickly," added Ferrando. "Yesterday (Wednesday) we had a press conference at the hotel ahead of a Champions League game and the next thing my assistant is telling me we've got ten minutes to get our belongings and jump in a taxi.

"I left Goa for New Dehli in a mad rush. I went from thinking about the game to being on a plane." The COVID crisis has prompted calls to halt the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket tournament, which is being played in a bio-secure bubble and without spectators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid vaccination: HC grants advance bail to actor who made controversial remarks

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, booked by the police recently for his controversial remarks against Covid-19 vaccination, was granted advance bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday.It directed him to financially contribute towards the gove...

Soccer-Real's defensive injuries pile up as Carvajal latest to fall

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal picked up a hamstring injury in training, the club said on Thursday as their defensive issues continued to pile up ahead of next weeks Champions League semi-final, second leg against Chelsea. Local media...

Dutch government pauses coronavirus app over data leak fears

The Dutch government has temporarily disabled its coronavirus warning app amid data privacy concerns for people who have the app installed on phones using the Android operating system.Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced late Wednesday t...

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travelers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021