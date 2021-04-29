Left Menu

Rugby-England, Scottish Rugby join British sport in social media boycott

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:23 IST
Rugby-England, Scottish Rugby join British sport in social media boycott

England Rugby and Scottish Rugby said on Thursday they would join football and other sports' social media blackout this weekend in a show of solidarity against online abuse.

All social media channels run by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), including England Rugby, Premier 15s, Greene King IPA Championship and GB7s will switch off social media accounts from 3 pm (1400 GMT) on Friday to 11.59 pm on Monday. "No professional sportsperson should have to suffer abuse, racism or harassment on social media," Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter said.

"We've all seen how social media can help bring fans and players closer together but this does not mean abuse should be ignored." Scottish Rugby said the move was supported by both professional clubs, Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors, as well as Rugby Players Scotland.

The campaign has received backing from Premiership Rugby, English cricket and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), as well as broadcasters BT Sport, Sky Sports and talkSPORT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muguruza pulls out of Madrid Open with leg injury

Garbie Muguruza pulled out of the Madrid Open on Thursday after failing to recover from a leg injury.The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round.This is the worst news and the most painful decision any player can m...

A desperate search for oxygen in Delhi ends in grief

Shruti Saha had spent hours searching for somewhere in New Delhi to refill an oxygen canister when she heard that her frantic efforts had been in vain her mother had died of COVID-19.A ferocious second wave of coronavirus in New Delhi has o...

Thailand makes masks mandatory, bans Bangkok dining

Thailand added more measures on Thursday to arrest its biggest coronavirus outbreak yet, including a nationwide requirement to wear masks in public and a ban on dining at restaurants in and around its capital.Authorities reclassified Bangko...

Bharat Biotech announces reduction in COVID-19 vaccine price for states to Rs 400/dose from Rs 600.

Bharat Biotech announces reduction in COVID-19 vaccine price for states to Rs 400dose from Rs 600....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021