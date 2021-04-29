Left Menu

Have talented players in our youth system, says Barcelona Academy Head

Patrick Kluivert, Head of the FC Barcelona Academy, has said there are very big talented youngsters in the club's youth system and this will hold them in good stead.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:20 IST
Barcelona logo . Image Credit: ANI

Patrick Kluivert, Head of the FC Barcelona Academy, has said there are very big talented youngsters in the club's youth system and this will hold them in good stead. "For the future, the most important thing is to continue to select well the best players possible. At this moment I think we have very big talented players in our youth system," said Kluivert in an official release.

Barcelona Academy Head also shed light on training procedures which is followed at the club and how they look to develop the youngsters. "The most important thing is to keep pushing them to do the best what they have in mind and also the coaches they have to prepared to train our player well and to prepare for the big journey when they come through and the new things," said Kluivert.

"The mental state of mind of a youth player is very important because we demand a lot of things from them but we need to also understand what is going on in their mind to get their best on the pitch. Most of the time this issue is forgotten and we should focus more on this of each individual player," he added. Kluivert is a former Dutch football player and coach who is now the academy director of FC Barcelona. He is also the former director of football for Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Kluivert was the assistant manager of Cameroon. He played as a striker, most notably for AFC Ajax, FC Barcelona, and the Netherlands national team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

