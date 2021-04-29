Left Menu

IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against KKR

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:14 IST
IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against KKR
Narendra Modi Stadium (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. At the time of the toss, DC skipper Pant said: "We will bowl first. There might be dew, but the wicket still looks dry. So we want to make use of it with the ball. Mishy had some shoulder injury, so Lalit comes in."

On the other hand, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said: "I have struggled for form as well. Was nice to get some runs. Hopefully I can continue through the tournament. No changes for us. Another opportunity for us to bring our best." Delhi Capitals is at the third spot in the points table with 8 points from 6 games while KKR is at the fifth position with 4 points from as many games.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan. KKR:Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

