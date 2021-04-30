Left Menu

IPL 2021: I miss the fans in the stadiums, says Kevin Pietersen

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in the country, the BCCI decided to host the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League behind closed doors. And former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has said that he misses seeing the crowd in the stands during IPL games.

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in the country, the BCCI decided to host the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League behind closed doors. And former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has said that he misses seeing the crowd in the stands during IPL games. In the country to commentate on the IPL matches, KP took to Twitter and wrote: "I miss the fans in the @IPL stadiums SOOOOO much! I really, really do!" While the timing of the tournament has been debated, BCCI, franchises and host broadcasters Star Sports have started to use the IPL platform to urge viewers to stay at home and follow all safety protocols put in place by the Indian government to fight the pandemic. Questions were raised at the start of the league on whether the BCCI or host broadcasters were doing enough to spread awareness against COVID-19. And there has been a conscious effort not just from the host broadcasters, but also BCCI and the franchises over the last week. While commentators have spoken about the need to stay safe during games, the cricketers and franchises have taken to social media to spread awareness messages. The BCCI has also written to all players and support staff involved in the IPL that the Indian board will ensure full safety of those involved in the league and will consider the tournament over only after every individual returns home safely.

This comes as a huge boost for the foreign cricketers who have seen flights being banned to their countries from India with an eye on the second COVID-19 wave. (ANI)

